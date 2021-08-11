Sarah Stultz: Another school year is right around the corner

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Just as quick as the summer arrived, it’ll be gone again next week when a new school year starts in Albert Lea.

I don’t know about everybody else’s children out there, but my son sure is excited to get back.

I hadn’t brought up anything about school with my son yet until a few days ago after we received the school paperwork in the mail that said who his teacher would be. I assumed but wasn’t 100% sure if he would have the same teacher he did last year in his special education class and was excited to find out he would.

I try not to bring things up too early with Landon because I know he will start asking me repeatedly when he is going to school because he loves it that much. He also still sometimes has a hard time grasping the concept of time and often wants something to happen tomorrow that will not happen for a few weeks.

The minute I mentioned his teacher’s name, his eyes lit up, and immediately he made the connection that school would be starting soon.

As I anticipated, he is asking routinely — and when I say routinely I mean several times in an hour — if he is going to school tomorrow, knowing that the day is soon arriving.

Thankfully this week, I can tell him we will see his teacher again next week and then later this week and the beginning of next week we can begin the countdown to just a few more days.

Landon also asked about his teacher from summer school, whom he has had for two years now and adores, along with one of the paraeducators he has had a few years now and also loves. I’m not sure where they will all be assigned, but needless to say, he is excited to see them all again.

Along with the discussion about school comes the discussion about riding the bus and where he’s going after school. Landon is particular about knowing the ins and outs of where he is going each day.

For this momma, I have yet to get anything needed for the new school year, such as the supplies, clothes, etc. So I think that means it’s going to be a busy weekend of preparation for our house.

Hope everyone else’s families are as excited to go back to school as ours is and that everyone enjoys their learning experience as much as my son does.

I’m looking forward to another year and seeing the continued growth.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune.