Sarah Stultz: Know of a business that has seen growth?

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Here at the Tribune, we’re gearing up for another busy season with our annual fall Impact section publishing in September.

The section focuses on changes in business and industry and looks to highlight some of the successes in business that have taken place in recent months in the Albert Lea area.

When I look around me in the community, I’m excited to see a decent amount of activity taking place. Whether it’s the road construction that we have so desperately needed, or the construction or remodel of other buildings, I enjoy seeing things happening and especially buildings that have sat empty for a period of time be put to a new use.

We are planning our stories for this section and have some in mind already, but I wanted to reach out to you, our readers, as well to see if you had a business that has seen growth in the last year, or particularly in the last six months, that would be good to feature.

The section also features columns from area business leaders, including typically leaders with the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, the city and others.

Separately but also related to construction, I am hoping to start a regular article in the coming weeks in the newspaper and on our website that provides people with updates on area projects.

Whether it’s new construction, renovations of existing buildings, road construction or even implementation of fiber optic cable, my goal is to have a set place where people can go to get the latest on these projects.

What’s happening with the work on the new apartment complexes in Albert Lea?

What’s being done with Bridge Avenue this week?

What is that big building that’s being constructed off of 14th Street and what’s going in there?

In the last month alone I can’t get over how many times I’ve seen people ask on social media what is happening on a portion of the Blazing Star Landing site.

Though we may have had larger articles on these projects in the past, I think it’s good for everyone’s use to have updates so everyone is on the same page. The article aims to have answers to all these types of questions and more.

If you have a question about something you’d like me to look into, please send me an email at sarah.stultz@albertleatribune.com or give me a call at 507-379-3433.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Albert Lea Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.