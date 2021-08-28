August 27, 2021

  • 73°

Updated: Flash flood warnings issued for area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 7:57 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Freeborn County is under a flash flood warning until 1 a.m. Saturday, while Winnebago and Worth Counties are under a flash flood warning until 2 a.m. Saturday.

Area counties are no longer under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service.

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials