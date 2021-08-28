Updated: Flash flood warnings issued for area counties
Freeborn County is under a flash flood warning until 1 a.m. Saturday, while Winnebago and Worth Counties are under a flash flood warning until 2 a.m. Saturday.
Area counties are no longer under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service.
