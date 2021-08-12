Windows broken out and other reports

A window was reported shattered at 6:41 a.m. Wednesday at 1610 E. Main St. The caller stated it appeared someone attempted to break in.

A window was reported broken out at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday at 1318 E. Main St.

The rear window on a vehicle was reported broken out of a vehicle at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday at 1517 S.E. Marshall St.

Door broken out, one arrested

The front door of 1201 E. Main St. was reported broken out at 1:57 a.m. Wednesday. Police logs state Paul Everett David, 39, was arrested in connection to the incident.

Vehicle egged

A vehicle was reported egged at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday at 103 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Catalytic converter thefts reported

Police received a report at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday that someone had attempted to cut off a catalytic converter from a pickup at 21714 733rd Ave., Albert Lea.

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a van at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday at 225 S. Broadway. The theft reportedly happened sometime in the last few days.

Graffiti reported

Graffiti was reported at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.

Shed broken into

A shed was reported broken into at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday at 1336 Crestview Road. Gasoline was missing.