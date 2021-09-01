1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Deputies arrested Adrial Benjiman Mendez, 29, for fourth-degree driving while impaired after a traffic stop at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and 830th Avenue in Hayward.

Catalytic converters taken

Two catalytic converters were reported taken off of trucks at 1:52 p.m. Monday at 80944 County Road 46.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Evan Douglas Fure, 18, on local warrants at 4:07 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Alan Edward Christensen, 38, on a warrant at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

ATV stolen, trailer damaged by fire

Deputies received a report at 10:46 a.m. Monday of an ATV that was reported stolen and a trailer that was lit on fire near the intersection of 890th Avenue and 220th Street in Oakland.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.

Trailer reported stolen

Police received a report at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday of a stolen trailer at 519 Prospect Ave.

Tire slashed on vehicle

Police received a report at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday of a tire that was slashed on a vehicle at 901 Luther Place.