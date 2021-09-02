2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Police arrested Yonico Rafael Perez, 23, on a local warrant at 1215 St. John Ave.

Police arrested Jamie John Kujak, 33, on a warrant at 8:19 p.m. Thursday at 317 Court St.

Theft by check reported

Police received reports at 9:29 a.m. Thursday of theft by check at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Police received reports at 9:30 a.m. Thursday of theft by check at 1550 Blake Ave.

Screen missing; items stolen

A screen was reported cut at 12:58 p.m. Thursday at 928 W. Front St. An Xbox and Nintendo were missing.

Bike stolen

A black mountain bike with high handlebars was reported stolen at 7:41 p.m. Thursday at 725 Fountain St.