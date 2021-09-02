2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Freeborn County on Wednesday, increasing the total county deaths to 40 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new deaths, one of the people was between 70 and 74 years old and one was between 80 and 84.

The two deaths were part of 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday across the state.

The county also reported four new confirmed cases. The ages of the new cases, as well as how many active cases remain in the county, have not yet been released from the local public health department.

Statewide, 1,642 new cases were reported.

Faribault County reported six new cases; Mower County, 12; Steele County, 22; and Waseca County, two.