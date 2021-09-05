5 things to do this weekend

1

Big Island Rendezvous and Festival

The Big Island Rendezvous and Festival will return this weekend for its 35th year at Bancroft Bay Park.

Voted one of the Top 100 Events in North America by the American Bus Association in 2011, the event takes people on a walk back into Minnesota history. Traders will demonstrate different skills, such as woodworking, candle making, crafts, blacksmithing, silversmithing, pottery, cooking over an open fire, making clothing and printing fabric. People can also enjoy live music and dance, as well as a wide selection of specialty foods. This will be the 35th year for the event.

Cost is $14 for adults, $8 for ages 6 to 11, free for children 5 and under; family passes are $30.

The Rendezvous is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival

The Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday with a cruise-in social on North Broadway in downtown Albert Lea. At 7:30 p.m., Whitesidewalls will perform in Fountain Lake Park. People should bring their own lawn chairs for the concert.

On Saturday, the big car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $10 per vehicle and free for spectators.

Awards will be given out at 2 p.m., and a cruise will follow at 4 p.m. around Fountain Lake.

Food trucks will be available both days.

Cochran was a musician and performer born in Albert Lea in 1938. He is known for his contributions to rock ‘n’ roll, country and rhythm and blues.

All proceeds benefit the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Residents are invited to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Frank Hall Park.

Participants can walk in their neighborhoods or via the official mobile app or in-person following provided COVID safety protocols.

Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. with the walk to follow. Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $30,000 goal. Registration is free.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Register for this year’s walk at act.alz.org/freeborncounty. Download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app in the iTunes or Google Play stores.

Ellendale Fall Festival

Ellendale will host its second annual fall festival on Saturday. Vendors from all types will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the heart of the city. There will be food trucks as well as multiple vendors and crafters to check out, as well as the Main Street businesses.

RJ’s on 5th Ave Bar & Grill will host purse bingo at 3:30 p.m., and there will be entertainment in the evening.

Residents will be able to vote between two choices for the new mural in Ellendale, and vendor fees and donations will be accepted for the mural.

Pet blessing

Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea will host a Blessing of the Pets at 1 p.m. at the church, 501 S. Washington Ave.

An advertisement for the event said people are invited to bring their favorite critter to be blessed in thanksgiving for God’s beautiful creation.