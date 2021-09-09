9.07.21 MEETING

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson.

1. Motion to amend agenda to include COVID-19 Update. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Motion to approve agenda as amended. Motion carried 7-0.

3. Superintendent Funk provided a COVID-19 update with current number of cases within the district and Freeborn county.

4. Motion to go into closed session pursuant to MS13D.05subd3. Motion carried 7-0.

5. Motion to come out of closed session. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourned at 6:35 p.m.

Jill Marin, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.