Active COVID-19 cases in county increase again
Freeborn County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization on Tuesday in the update from local health officials.
The new cases were reported between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.
The county currently has 121 active cases.
The new cases included the following:
• Six cases of people 0 to 4
• Five cases between 5 and 9
• Three cases between 10 and 14
• Nine cases between 15 and 19
• Three cases in their 20s
• Nine cases in their 30s
• Six cases in their 40s
• Four cases in their 50s
• Three cases in their 60s
• Five cases in their 70s
• One case in their 80s
The following cases were reported in other area counties:
• Faribault County: 23 new cases
• Mower County: 69 new cases
• Steele County: 67 new cases
• Waseca County: 23 new cases
Statewide, 6,203 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported. The deaths ranged from late 50s to early 90s.
