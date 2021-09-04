September 5, 2021

  • 57°

Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

The Albert Lea High School Vocal Music Department announced this week the return of the ALHS Chorale. Chorale is a select chamber choir that rehearses in the mornings before school, according to a press release.

They will sing a wide variety of music.  They were chosen by audition in the first weeks of school. 

The members are the following:

Soprano:

Katelyn Holt

Jenna Steffl

Hattie Nelson

Hannah Willner

Taylor Palmer

Lara Westrum

Alto:

Samantha Brumbaugh

Ava Cunningham

Jaya Stout

Kailey Boettcher

Cydney Pathammavong

Joey Maiden

Tenor:

Tim Chalmers

William Toft

Jared Turrubiartes

Joseph Yoon

Spencer VanBeek

Angel Hernandez

Alden Helleksen

Bass:

Logan Strom

Brian Solberg

Patrick Holcomb

Corrin Calderon

Ryan Utz

Kaidin Barnes

This group is available for holiday performances and some spring performances by appointment.  They will go on a working retreat in mid-October to Prairie River Camp. 

Organizations and clubs that wish to have the Chorale perform should call director, Diane Heaney, to schedule the group.

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials