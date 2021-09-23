Carol Goldman, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington.

Celebration of Life 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Live streaming will be available, please visit Bonnerup Funeral Home’s website under Carol’s obituary to view her live streaming.

Carol’s wishes have been honored by having her ashes scattered in Puget Sound in Washington.