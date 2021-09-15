Copper stolen from wind site and other reports
Copper was reported stolen from a wind energy farm site at 4:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 830th Avenue and 120th Street in Glenville.
Damage reported
Deputies received a report at 6:16 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that had gone into a ditch and damaged a fence and WCTA box off of 19th Street. The incident reportedly occurred between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
Thefts reported
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:26 a.m. Monday of a rental check that was stolen from a mailbox at 17684 710th Ave. and cashed in Algona, Iowa.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a 2004 Ford pickup at 12:05 p.m. Monday at 251 E. Main St. in Glenville. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between June and the night prior.
A mailbox was reported stolen at 7:27 p.m. Monday at 20674 780th Ave. The theft occurred sometime between 4:40 and 7:15 p.m. that day.
Shed broken into
A shed was reported broken into at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday at 115 N. Washington Ave. A lock was missing and gasoline was taken.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Higenio Conception Madrigal, 56, on a Mower County warrant at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.
Male rummaging through vehicle
Police received a report at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday of a male going through a vehicle at 1204 Plainview Lane. The reporting party was missina a camouflage hat, safety glasses and $3 in change.
Unemployment fraud reported
Police received a report at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday that someone was using a person’s Social Security number for unemployment.
‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’
Out of Darkness Walk aims to raise mental health awareness The third annual Albert Lea Out of Darkness Walk will... read more