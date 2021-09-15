Copper stolen from wind site and other reports

Copper was reported stolen from a wind energy farm site at 4:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 830th Avenue and 120th Street in Glenville.

Damage reported

Deputies received a report at 6:16 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that had gone into a ditch and damaged a fence and WCTA box off of 19th Street. The incident reportedly occurred between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

Thefts reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:26 a.m. Monday of a rental check that was stolen from a mailbox at 17684 710th Ave. and cashed in Algona, Iowa.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a 2004 Ford pickup at 12:05 p.m. Monday at 251 E. Main St. in Glenville. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between June and the night prior.

A mailbox was reported stolen at 7:27 p.m. Monday at 20674 780th Ave. The theft occurred sometime between 4:40 and 7:15 p.m. that day.

Shed broken into

A shed was reported broken into at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday at 115 N. Washington Ave. A lock was missing and gasoline was taken.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Higenio Conception Madrigal, 56, on a Mower County warrant at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Male rummaging through vehicle

Police received a report at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday of a male going through a vehicle at 1204 Plainview Lane. The reporting party was missina a camouflage hat, safety glasses and $3 in change.

Unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday that someone was using a person’s Social Security number for unemployment.