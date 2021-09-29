September 28, 2021

Duplicate bridge winners announced

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Duplicate Bridge played five tables Tuesday and Wednesday this week.Tuesday winners were:

First: Joyce Crowe and Vandy Newman

Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Third: Joann Maxfield and Larry Heimsness

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Wednesday winners were:

First: Vandy Newman and Dave Ring 

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fourth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

