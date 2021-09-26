Editorial: Look for new Bing-Oh cards in upcoming paper

We know how much readers enjoy Bing-Oh in the newspaper, and that’s why we are sorry to announce there has been a little hiccup with the new Bing-Oh cards distributed with this past Wednesday’s newspaper.

Due to a printer error, there was a flaw with the numbers printed on the cards, so we are moving forward with printing new cards and starting the game a few weeks later than initially planned.

New Bing-Oh cards, decorated with a holiday theme, will be distributed with the Oct. 6 newspaper. Only these cards will be eligible for prizes, and the other cards can be recycled.

Once the new game is up and running, there will be five $50 prizes given out for regular bingo winners and a $200 prize for the coverall winner.

We look forward to getting another game started, and stay tuned to the Oct. 6 newspaper for the new cards.