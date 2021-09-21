Freeborn County active COVID cases drop below 100

Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases dropped below 100 on Tuesday, as the number of daily new cases has declined in the last week.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, 36 new cases were reported Tuesday. The cases were reported between 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Five people between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Three people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Six people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Four people in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

The county presently has 90 active cases, according to the department. No new hospitalizations were reported Tuesday, though three were reported on Monday.

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 14 new cases

• Mower County: 82 new cases

• Steele County: 79 new cases

• Waseca County: 43 new cases

Statewide, 6,352 new cases were reported, along with 18 new deaths.