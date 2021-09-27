September 27, 2021

  • 79°

Freeborn County experiencing 911 technical issues

By Staff Reports

Published 5:47 pm Monday, September 27, 2021
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated the county is experiencing technical issues with its 911 lines.
The sheriff stated 911 calls appear to be coming into the dispatch center through administration lines, not the actual 911 lines.
If people need emergency services, they call 911 first. If dispatchers don’t receive the call, people should call the admin line at 507-377-5200 ext 5.

Service technicians are working on correcting the problem.

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials