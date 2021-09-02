Freeborn County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Albert Lea’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to creep up with 32 new cases reported Thursday, according to health officials.

The new cases increase the number of active cases in the county to 163.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases include the following:

One person between 0 and 4

Two people between 5 and 9

One person between 10 and 14

Two people between 15 and 19

Three people in their 20s

Five people in their 30s

Six people in their 40s

Three people in their 50s

Three people in their 60s

Five people in their 70s

One person in their 80s

The following increases were reported in other area counties:

Faribault County: six new cases

Mower County: 18 new cases

Steele County: 33 new cases

Waseca County: 12 new cases

Across the state, 1,904 new cases were reported, along with 22 new deaths.