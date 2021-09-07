Garage damaged by fire and other reports
A garage was reported on fire at 9:48 p.m. Monday at 714 Jefferson Ave. The fire was extinguished by fire personnel, and the state fire marshal was slated to help investigate Tuesday morning.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 47, on a local warrant at 8:27 a.m. Monday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.
Police arrested Marlin Abrego, 30, on a local warrant at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
1 arrested on A&D hold
Police arrested Benjamin Gerard Ermer, 29, on an arrest and detain hold at 5:42 p.m. Monday at 2106 Harmony Ave.
You Might Like
Searchers looking for missing 2-year-old in Edina
EDINA — Police in a Minneapolis suburb are searching for a 2-year-old girl who apparently wandered away from her family... read more