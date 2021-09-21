Heather Wangen Holtan, 49, of Pine Island, Minnesota, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at her home. Heather was born on September 19, 1972, to Marlowe and Jacobina (Veldman) Wangen.

Heather attended Albert Lea High School and graduated in 1991. She then attended Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa where she earned a bachelor’s degree in teaching. Heather began her career teaching in Albert Lea, and later went on to teach in the Plainview-Elgin-Millville School District and Hiawatha Valley Education District. She spent the last seven years working within the Rochester School District. Heather married Todd Holtan on March 30, 2002, in Rochester, MN. Her hobbies included quilting, spending time with her beloved family as well as her dog Izzy and being near the water.

Heather is survived by her husband Todd; parents, Marlowe and Jacobina of Hayward, MN; mother and father in-law, Randy and Cindy Holtan of Rochester, MN; brothers, Mathew (Gretchen) Wangen of Hayward, MN and Lucas Wangen of Chatfield, MN; as well as her nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2021, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901). Visitation will be 5-8 pm on Friday as well as one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Holtan family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com