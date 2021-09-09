September 9, 2021

Items reported stolen from vehicles and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:50 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

A wench and generator were reported stolen from a pickup at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday at 2214 E. Main St. 

A Pelican 50-quart cooler was reported taken from a vehicle at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday at 2214 E. Main St. 

Police received a report at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday of a window that was reported smashed and items taken at 2214 E. Main St.

 

Money fraudulently taken out of account

Police received a report at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday of money that was taken out of an account of an Albert Lea resident. 

 

Man reported urinating in parking lot

Police received a report at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday of a man who pulled his pants down and urinated in the parking lot at 2808 Bridge Ave. 

 

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a motorhome at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday at 1651 Olsen Drive in Albert Lea.

