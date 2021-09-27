NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENT

Edgewood Avenue, St Peter Avenue, Stanley Avenue, & Ulstad Avenue

Reconstruction Project

(Job 2102)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Albert Lea will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 221 East Clark Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, to consider, and possibly adopt, the proposed assessment for Job 2102 – Edgewood Avenue, St. Peter Avenue, Stanley Avenue & Ulstad Avenue Reconstruction Project. This project involves, but is not limited to, complete reconstruction including replacement of street pavement, curb & gutter, sidewalk, watermain, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer of various streets.

Adoption by the City Council of the proposed assessment may occur at the hearing.

The total cost of the improvement is estimated to be $2,021,596.72 of which $662,849.29 is proposed to be specially assessed. Such assessment is proposed to be payable in equal annual installments extending over a period of 10 years and will bear interest at the rate 3.01 percent per annum from the date of the adoption of the assessment resolution. To the first installment shall be added interest on the entire assessment from the date of the assessment resolution until December 31, 2021. To each subsequent installment when due shall be added interest for one year on all unpaid installments. The rate of interest that will apply will not exceed 3.01% per year.

An owner may at any time prior to certification of the assessment to the County on December 31, 2021, pay the entire assessment on such property, with interest accrued to the date of payment. Such payment must be made at the City of Albert Lea Finance Department. No interest shall be charged if the entire assessment is paid by November 12, 2021 (32 days from the adoption of this assessment activation resolution).

The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s office. The total amount of the proposed assessments is $662,849.29. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a signed, written objection is filed with the City Clerk prior to the hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The Council may upon such notice consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners, as it deems advisable.

Under Minn. Stat §§435.193 to 435.195 and the Albert Lea Special Assessment Policy, the council may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person of 65 years of age or older, one retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or a member of the National Guard or other reserves ordered to active military service for whom it would be hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest shall become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the city clerk on the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on his/her property.

An owner may appeal an assessment to District Court pursuant to Minn. Stat §429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on September 25, 2021

BY: /s/ Daphney Maras – City Clerk