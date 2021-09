Jose Alfonso Avelar Sr.

Jose Alfonso Avelar, 93 of Hayward, MN passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Jose was born to Jose and Catalina (Vega) Avelar on October 31, 1927 in Crystal City, Texas. Jose later moved to Hollandale, MN to work on the family farm. He met and married Ventura (Rivera) and they had twelve children. Along with farming, Jose also worked for Wilson’s and retired after 35 years.

Jose was proud to be a Veteran. He enjoyed his years of farming and spending his time outdoors. Jose had a green thumb and always had a fantastic garden. He had a passion for John Deere tractors. He also loved to listen to music and the Farm Ag report on Sunday mornings.

Jose is survived by his children; Salvador (David) Avelar, Edward (Becky) Avelar, David (Tina) Avelar, MaryAnn (Gilbert) Johnson, Henry (Bonnie) Avelar, Rueben (Carla) Avelar, Alfred Avelar, Yolanda (Rueben) Cardona, Leticia (Kenny) Robinson; daughter-in- law; Manuela Avelar and son-in-law Raymond Quintanilla. Sisters; Catalina Avelar and Mary Lou Montellano. Stepchildren; Maria (John Frisk) Guerra, Beatriz (Hector) Olvera, Celia (Nicolas) Granados, Minerva (Miguel) Garza, Jesse (Sheila) Guerra, Corina (Michael) Cain Jr., Gracie (Timothy) Gregory, Victor (Gail) Guerra and many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents; Jose and Catalina, his wives; Ventura (Rivera) Avelar and Isabel (Guerra) Avelar; sisters; Esperanza Diaz and Beatrice Vaguera; sons; Rudy Avelar and Jose Avelar Jr.; daughter; Diane Quintanilla; daughter-in-law; Brenda Avelar and grandson; Jose Avelar Jr.

Visitation 5:00 PM -7:00 PM, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Friday, September 10, 2021 ay St. Theodore Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM.