Letter: Exciting movement happening with Blazing Star Trail
There is something to be excited about this coming Monday, Sept. 20. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a presentation at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion by the DNR and hosted by the Freeborn County Trails Association regarding plans to expand the Blazing Star Trail. Topics being discussed include construction of a bridge across Albert Lea Lake to the existing trail in Hayward, when the gravel portion of the trail will be paved, trail maintenance and watershed mitigation.
Funding for the trail was included in last year’s bonding bill, secured by Rep. Peggy Bennett of 27A, who is expected to be in attendance. Attendees can expect a full presentation, view maps depicting the areas affected, learn more about this project’s timeline and expense, and ask questions to the DNR, board members or esteemed guests. Please come and show your support. This is an indoor event and masks are required.
Thomas Martinez
vice president
Freeborn County Trails Association
