Letter: Thank you for the inspirational articles

In the past few days, two Tribune articles left me with goosebumps — the Tori Petersen article and the piece on Jim Gustafson. Both stories highlighted amazing people who are/were determined to use their God-given strengths as a platform to help, encourage and inspire others. And they pulled it off! (Fist-pump) That’s greatness at its best. Thank you for publishing those stories. Who knows who you’ve inspired?

Jim Troe

Albert Lea