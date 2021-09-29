Letter: Thanks to the football team, coaches for Homecoming game
I just wanted to tell all of our varsity football players and coaches how proud I was of them at Friday’s Homecoming game. Even though it wasn’t a win, you came back in the second half, dug deep, made big plays, backed each other up and looked like you enjoyed playing the game. That was fun to watch and cheer for! Proud of you Tigers!
Joanna Dye
Albert Lea
