Shipping container broken into and other reports

A shipping container was reported broken into at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday at 77917 209th St. in Albert Lea.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Sonja Denise Miller, 47, on a local warrant at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Marlin Lee Risnes, 39, on local warrants after stopping a minibike with no lights at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Seventh Street and South Newton Avenue.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 2205 Myers Road. The theft reportedly happened sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and Tuesday morning.

Fraudulent check reported

Police received a report at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday of a fraudulent check at 2708 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested after traffic stop

Police arrested Ryan Joseph Voelker, 36, for driving after suspension and possession of a hypodermic needle after a traffic stop at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday at 1210 E. Main St.