Solar lights taken and other reports

Solar lights were reported taken from a garden at 11:11 a.m. Monday at 1122 Belmont St. The theft occurred sometime over the weekend.

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft at 4:35 a.m. Monday at 616 E. Main St.

Juvenile cited for vape device

A juvenile was cited for possession of a vape device at 10:24 a.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out at 11:04 a.m. Monday at 726 Marshall St.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Shoplifter reported

A shoplifter was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.