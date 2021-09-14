Solar lights taken and other reports
Solar lights were reported taken from a garden at 11:11 a.m. Monday at 1122 Belmont St. The theft occurred sometime over the weekend.
Theft reported
Police received a report of a theft at 4:35 a.m. Monday at 616 E. Main St.
Juvenile cited for vape device
A juvenile was cited for possession of a vape device at 10:24 a.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Window broken out
A window was reported broken out at 11:04 a.m. Monday at 726 Marshall St.
Gas drive-off reported
A gas drive-off was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.
Shoplifter reported
A shoplifter was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
