STORAGE AUCTION
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That the personal described as flows, to-wit:
Unit #111 Shannon Mitchell
Unit #115 Tiffany Nelson
Unit #128 Nick Schmitz
Unit #210 Jamey Anderson
Unit #211 Jamey Anderson
Unit #404 Lydia Kraudy
Unit #408 Brandy Willford
Unit #431 Troy Bibus
Unit #433 Heidi Suhi
Unit #502 Tralana Carlson
Unit #519 Carla Stone
Unit #526 Amy Kodet
Unit #529 Felix Olmeda
Unit #609 Lisa Rogers
Unit #610 David Suess
Unit #619 Jason Beloate
Unit #709 David Tennison
Unit #714, Jesse Tuttle
Unit #721 Steven Moreno
Unit #725 David Roe
Unit #728 Frances Abrego
Unit #731 Dan Watson
Unit #736 Brian Reese
Unit #745 Micheal Linderman
Unit #801 Whitney Thompson
Unit #828 Gloria Favis
Unit #838 Ann Malay
Unit #836 Alisa Counts
Unit #903 Ashley Gulickson
Unit #928 Lynn Spicer
Unit #931 Imer Torres
Unit #1018 Tamara Cardona
Unit #1024 Amy Walton
Unit #1033 Daniel Parmenter
Unit #1105 Sean Cicero
Unit #1107 Daniel ORourke
Unit #1302 Jorge Esquivel
Unit #1306 Corina Flored
Unit #1309 Janie Reber
Unit #1316 Dale Sanchez
Unit #1335 Jade Kulish
Unit #1340 Sunday Gach
Unit #1341 David Nelson
Unit #1345 Francesca Valdez Galvan
Unit #1402 Maria Verdecia
Unit #1403 Dragon Wood
Unit #1416 Marco Alquicira
Unit #1423 Juan Trujillo
Unit #1424 Christina Getchell
Unit #1430 Omar Sanchez
Unit #1435 Eileen Armstrong
Unit #1441 Dante Lopez
Unit #1443 Vassandra Starling
Unit #1739 Alan Olson
Will be sold at public auction by Stow & Go Self Storage, On Tuesday October 12 at 4:00 pm 2021, at Stow & Go Self Storage, 2610 Hi Tec, 713 Spark Ave, 201st St Thomas Ave, 128 Garfield Ave in Albert Lea, to pay and satisfy a lien which is claimed to be due computed to the day said sale, exclusive of the expenses of said sale and of advertising therof, together with the necessary expenses of advertising and making said sale: and that the grounds of said lein are as followed, to-wit: unpaid rent and late fees. This will be a cash sale only.
Albert Lea Tribune:
Sept. 18 and 25, 2021
