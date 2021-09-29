Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at 1201 Southview Lane.

Woman turns herself in on warrant

Nicole Paula Cuevas, 24, turned herself in on a local warrant at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for vape device

A juvenile was cited for a vape device at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested after passing stolen check

Police arrested Rosanne Beatrice Bauer, 47, after receiving a report of a stolen check at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday at 2708 Bridge Ave.