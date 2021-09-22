WCTA annual meeting this week in Lake Mills

The annual meeting of the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Members have the option of attending the meeting in person at the Lake Mills High School Gym or virtually. If members wish to attend virtually, they may join online and watch the live video. For more information, visit www.wctatel.net/annual-meeting.

Financial and operating reports will be presented to members covering the last 12 months of activities, construction and operation. The election of directors will take place at the meeting.

Board members whose terms expire are Larry Foley of Kensett; Mike Stensrud of Lake Mills; and Steve Thorland of Thompson, Iowa.

The Nominating Committee has selected the following slate of candidates to be voted upon at the annual meeting: Mark Beal of Kensett; Jackie Villela of Lake Mills; and Todd Missman of Thompson.

WCTA directors are Mark R. Johnson, president; Steve Thorland, vice president; Mike Stensrud, secretary-treasurer; Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Dale Meinders and Shanan Redinger.

WCTA members should have received ballots and notices prior to the meeting. Members could vote by mail or in-person at the meeting.

Members who returned their voting ballots in the yellow return envelope by Thursday are eligible for prize drawings.