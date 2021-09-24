Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports

Windows were reported shot out with a BB or pellet gun at 7:32 a.m. Thursday at 708 Park St. in Freeborn.

Guns reported stolen

Three guns were reported stolen from a residence at 12:34 p.m. Thursday at 20261 890th Ave., Oakland.

Damage reported to canoe rental

Damage was reported to the canoe rental stand at 8:29 a.m. Thursday at 500 Frank Ave.