PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Hearing for City of Twin Lakes Zoning Ordinance adoption – MBC Chapter 151. Monday, October 04, 2021, 7:00 pm, Twin Lakes City Hall, 101 Main St W. Zoning map and ordinance will be available for review. Public comments are welcome and encouraged. Regular council meeting will follow the hearing.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Sept. 22, 2021

ZONING ORDINANCE