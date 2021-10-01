1 killed, another injured in UTV crash southeast of Albert Lea

Published 8:28 pm Sunday, October 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

A man was killed and another person injured after a UTV crash late Saturday night southeast of Albert Lea.

The crash was reported to Sheriff’s Office deputies at 11:07 p.m. in the area of 180th Street and 780th Avenue.

A news release stated Steven Allen Reese, 65, of rural Austin, was driving a UTV eastbound on 180th Street with his wife, Elgene Henrietta Van Dyk, 70, also of rural Austin, when the UTV lost control and went into the south ditch.

The UTV then rolled over, coming to a rest upright on its wheels at the bottom of the ditch.

Reese and Van Dyk were both taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for their injuries, and Reese later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayo Ambulance, and the Albert

Lea Fire Department.

