2 injured in crash near truck stops

Two people were injured Tuesday evening after a crash on East Main Street east of Love’s truck stop.

Police stated Larry Gene Lowman, 80, of Albert Lea, and Patricia Oberg, 67, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for minor injuries.

Lowman was reportedly driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero westbound on East Main Street at 7:01 p.m. when a 2017 Peterbuilt semi, driven by Joshua James Schipper, 32, of Albert Lea reportedly made a left turn in front of the car at the intersection with 777th Avenue.

The car hit the semi, went into the ditch and came to rest on its roof.

Schipper was cited for failure to yield the right of way, and Lowman was cited for driving after suspension.