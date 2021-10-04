34 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County
Published 11:27 am Monday, October 4, 2021
Freeborn County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations on Monday, according to the update from local health officials.
The data reported was from the window between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.
The county now has 155 active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.
The new cases were the following:
- One person between 0 and 4
- Four people between 5 and 9
- Five people between 10 and 14
- One person between 15 and 19
- Three people in their 20s
- Six people in their 30s
- Six people in their 40s
- Four people in their 50s
- One person in their 60s
- Three people in their 70s
The following cases were reported in the area:
- Faribault County: 22 new cases
- Mower County: 31 new cases
- Steele County: 32 new cases
- Waseca County: 39 new cases
Statewide, 3,546 new cases were reported, along with 21 deaths.