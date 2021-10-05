5 things to do this week

1

Halloween activities

Halloween activities are starting to pop up across the community this weekend with more to come the following weekend.

Hy-Vee will host an outside, socially distant Halloween children’s event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at 2708 Bridge Ave. There will be several activities for children, including pumpkin decorating and coloring, plus there will be treats for the children to bring home.

Albert Lea Seed House will host its fifth-annual Pumpkin Palooza Friday and Saturday with pet pictures, pumpkin prizes, children’s crafts and other activities. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

2

“Fire Shut Up in My Bones”

A new opera will be broadcast to the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center Saturday morning as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

“Fire Shut Up in My Bones” by Terrance Blanchard is based on the memoir of New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow. The story recounts Blow’s early life in the 1970s in rural Louisiana as the youngest of five boys to a newly single mother. Composer Blanchard, a jazz trumpeter and composer also from Louisiana. The condensed story follows key moments of Blow’s life, including an assault by a cousin, his baptism, brutal hazing by a Grambling fraternity and his search for love, all shaping him in his adulthood. The critics have responded with an unprecedented chorus of raves, hailing the opera, the production and the cast. The opera begins at 11:55 a.m. and runs approximately three hours with an intermission and is sung in English. Tickets can be purchased at the box office an hour prior to the start of the opera.

Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $12. A five-opera flex ticket is available for $90. All attending must wear a mask.

3

Friends of the Library book sale

The Friends of the Library will host its fall used book sale Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the City Hall garage near the Fountain Street entrance to City Hall.

Members only are invited from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. People can join at the door for $5.

The sale is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Funds go to support the Albert Lea Public Library. Masks are required.

4

Rock ‘n’ Roll is Here to Stay show

The DC Drifters will collaborate with members of the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Music Association for a performance of vintage rock ‘n’ roll music at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is slated to include performers such as Jana Anderson, Terry Klein, Jerry Jones, Phil Christy and Rocking’ Vance Jorgenson.

Tickets are $25 at the door.

5

Night of worship and celebration with Jason Gray

Christian recording artist Jason Gray will perform at a fundraiser benefiting Five Sisters Project at 7 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea.

Tickets are available for $25 for the in-person concert and $10 for a livestream option.

Gray will be joined by special guest Josh Edwards, an Albert Lea native who currently lives in Wells.

Tickets can be purchased at fivesistersproject.com.

Five Sisters Project aims to provide help, healing and hope for women and families in crisis.