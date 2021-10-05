5 things to do this week

1

Halloween Spooktacular

Several downtown Albert Lea businesses will be open for trick-or-treating from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Free photos will also be available at the Albert Lea Main Street program office at 132 N. Broadway. Donations will be accepted to the Albert Lea Main Street program for continued support of downtown events.

2

Community Trunk or Treat

Local churches in the Albert Lea area are sponsoring a Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Central Park. There will be trick-or-treating, games and activities for all ages. Everyone is invited to visit in costumes to see the decorated car trunks and get treats.

3

Halloween skate

The city of Albert Lea’s Recreation Department will host a Halloween Skate from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea City Arena. People should wear their costumes for a chance to win a prize. There will also be music, crafts and refreshments.

Cost is $5 per skater, which includes the price to rent skates.

4

Intersection Trio

Join virtuosic violinist Laura Frautschi, cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper and pianist John Navacek — who together make up Intersection Trio — for an Albert Lea Civic Music performance at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Albert Lea High School auditorium.

The performance is expected to bring a blend of classical, jazz, Latin, Broadway/film music and the group’s own original compositions and arrangements. Formed in 1998, the group’s recordings have been best-sellers in Asia and have topped the classical and crossover charts, according to the group’s website.

Season ticket prices are $95 for a family, $45 for adults and $15 for students under age 30.

Masks are required for all occupants in the high school per District 241 requirement.

5

Fall parties

Albert Lea Assembly of God will host a Fall Harvest Party at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church at 1540 S. Shore Drive. There will be horse rides, games, hayrides, a bonfire, a pumpkin craft and food.

Meal includes pulled pork and potato bar.

Bridge Community Church will host a Fall Fun Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 2016 Bridge Ave.

There will be a sloppy Joe meal, games, activities, treats and a maze for attendees.