54 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County; active cases continue increasing

Freeborn County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in its update from over the weekend.

The data reported was from between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

There are now 163 active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases include the following:

• Three people between 0 and 4

• Nine people between 5 and 9

• Five people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Ten people in their 30s

• Seven people in their 40s

• Six people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

No new hospitalizations were reported, though there were three reported Monday.

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 48 new cases

• Mower County: 67 new cases

• Steele County: 60 new cases

• Waseca County: 32 new cases

Across the state, 7,133 new cases were reported Tuesday, along with 12 deaths.