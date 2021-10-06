6 new people hospitalized with COVID over 2 days in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported a total of six new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday and Friday in the update from local health officials.

On Thursday there were also 16 new cases, while on Friday there were 18.

The new cases on Friday included the following:

• Two people between 5 and 9

• Four people between 10 and 14

• One person in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• One person in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Two people unknown age

In the area, the following cases were reported:

• Faribault County: eight new cases

• Mower County: 32 new cases

• Steele County: 12 new cases

• Waseca County: 12 new cases

Across the state, 3,348 new cases were reported Friday, along with 16 new deaths.