Across the Pastor’s Desk: We need the help of the Lord

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

“Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm, for God can be trusted to keep his promise.” Hebrews 10:23 NLT.

Life can be very difficult at times. We so desperately need the help of the Lord in our lives. There are times that, even with the Lord walking beside us, the nights seem like they will never break into day. There will be times, even with the grace of God at work in our lives, that it seems like our eyes will always be filled with tears. At times, even when experiencing the nearness of God, it will seem like we will always have a broken heart. After doing all the good that is humanly possible to do, there will be times that will not work out the way we had wished. Yes, my friend, life can truly be very difficult, and we so desperately need the Lord’s help in our lives.

In these overwhelming times of trouble and despair, we must not give in to negative messages introduced to us by the enemy of our souls, and at times, even our own minds. These messages might be that God has abandoned us, or that we have to just handle everything all on our own, or that God will not bring us through these trying times. These are the times when we have to dig down deeper than we ever have before. We have to pull on the strength that only God can provide.

Please understand, you will not make it on your own. God did not design you that way. When things get heavier than you can bear, cry out to God. He will hear you; he will come through for you. His promises and your faith in him will sustain you through everything you are presently facing.

Do not listen to the foolish who say there is no God. The scriptures call those who deny God’s existence fools. Walk away from people who try to diminish your faith or cause you to doubt God, even if they are family and loved ones. Surround yourself with people who will help to build and increase your faith. Keep praying; keep believing God; keep trusting him. Find someone who really knows how to pray and touch heaven on your behalf, and commit your whole self unto the Lord. He will bring you through as only he can do. He can be trusted. I am living proof. I love you, and I am in your corner!

George Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea.