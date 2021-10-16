Across the Pastor’s Desk: No matter the need, God can fill it

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Jill Marin

During this beautiful autumn season, we see images of ghosts, ghouls and demons all around. The occult can even seem attractive. And zombies are all the rage. But as the angels said to those looking for Jesus at the tomb, “Why do you look for the living among the dead?” Luke 24:5b

Is it because we desire the spiritual? After all, we are created as spiritual beings. “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.” Gen. 2:7. We are meant to be filled with spirit. Has Christianity seemed lackluster or even boring or hypocritical? We are created to desire the spiritual in our lives. Go all in.

Is it because we want to feel more alive, to believe there is more? The juxtaposition of the dead with the living can seem exciting for a moment. But God is the true source of life. As John the Baptist spoke of Jesus, “I baptize you with water for repentance. But after me comes one who is more powerful than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.” Matt 3:11. If it’s excitement we want, God is the real source. Jesus said, “The Spirit gives life; the flesh counts for nothing. The words I have spoken to you — they are full of the Spirit and life. Yet there are some of you who do not believe.” John 6:63-64. True life comes from God’s spirit. Believe.

Is it because we want to believe there is more — something real? Many times, life can seem pointless and directionless. We want to feel alive and fulfilled. God has clear direction for our lives. “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth) and find out what pleases the Lord.” Eph 5:8-10. Live in the light. “This is the message we have heard from him and declare to you: God is light; in him there is no darkness at all. If we claim to have fellowship with him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.” 1 John 1:5-7. There is a kingdom of light and a kingdom of darkness. They are not friendly rivals. Walk in the light.

If we want more, if we want something real, if we want direction, if we have a question, God is the answer. No matter what our need is, God can fill it. My friend, stop looking for the living among the dead. He is risen, just as He said.

Jill Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea.