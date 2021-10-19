Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County dip below 100 again

Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County dropped to 91 on Tuesday in the update from health officials.

Twenty-six new cases and one hospitalization were reported from over the weekend in the data collected from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

New cases included three people between 0 and 4, four people between 10 and 14, one person between 15 and 19, five people in their 20s, three people in their 30s, five people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, one person in their 60s, one person in their 70s and two people in their 80s.

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 28 new cases

• Mower County: 68 new cases

• Steele County: 63 new cases

• Waseca County: 24 new cases

Statewide, 5,686 new cases were reported, along with 21 deaths.