Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County nearing 200

Four new hospitalizations and 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Freeborn County in the update from local health officials.

The new cases increase the number of active cases to 193, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Three people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Five people between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• Five people in their 30s

• Six people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

In the area the following new cases were reported:

• Faribault County: 17 new cases

• Mower County: 29 new cases

• Steele County: 36 new cases

• Waseca County: 14 new cases

Statewide, 3,886 new cases were reported, along with 40 new deaths. The deaths included two people in their late 20s and one in their early 30s. The remainder were 50 or older.

One new death of a person between 70 and 74 was reported in Steele County.