Albert Lea girls tennis competes at Section 1AA tournament

After a first round exit in the Section 1AA team tournament, a select few from the Albert Lea girls’ tennis team moved on to compete in the individual portion of the tournament starting Thursday at the Rochester Athletic Club.

Two singles players and two doubles teams participated in the tournament. While one individual won their match in the first round, all Tigers were eliminated from the competition by the end of the first day.

Junior Alyssa Jensen was the lone Tiger to win her first-round matchup. Jensen defeated Rochester John Marshall’s Grace Abdelkarm 6-3, 6-3 to move into the next round.

In the second round, Jensen ran into a tough opponent in Lakeville North’s Keira Kelly and fell 6-0, 6-0, eliminating her from the tournament.

Senior Stephanie Vogt was the other Tiger to compete in singles play. Vogt lost her first-round match to Lakeville North’s Domiano Baideme in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

The duo of sophomore Lily Hyke and freshman Bree Weilage lost to the team of Aoife Loftus and Jorden Ruskell from Rochester Mayo 6-0, 6-0.

The final team from Albert Lea to compete was the junior team of Hannah Willner and Marissa Hanson, who lost to the Lakeville North team of Annie Doyle and Sammy Roy.

Vogt was the lone senior on a team that will look to improve into the 2022 season with a host of returning talent with varsity experience.