ALHS bands to perform concert Monday

The Albert Lea High School Band department will present its first concert of the year on Monday. The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, and will feature Tiger Band, Symphonic Band and Concert Band. Tickets are available at the door and are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. Children preschool and under, as well as Albert Lea Area Schools staff and students with ID, get in free. There is also a $40 family pass available for purchase. The pass is good for one household to attend all regular band, choir and orchestra concerts for the entire 2021-22 school year. Tickets and passes will also be available ahead of the concert on the ALHS website at https://www.alschools.org/Page/422.

The Tiger Band, which is made up of mostly eighth- and ninth-grade students, will perform three pieces including “Temple of Sinawava” by John O’Reilly. The Symphonic Band will also perform three works, including the catchy tune “Jazzoo” by David Shaffer. The Concert Band, made up of mostly juniors and seniors, will perform “Invicta” by James Swearingen, “Ashokan Farewell” arranged by Calvin Custer and featuring All-State alto saxophone soloist Abigail Chalmers, and “Return of the Night Riders,” a spooky seasonal piece by Darren W. Jenkins. The bands will perform under the direction of Suzanne Mauer.

All performing students will be masked and using bell covers, and district protocol also mandates masks for all indoor audiences. Social distancing is recommended in the hall.