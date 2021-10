An attempted break-in was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday at 1015 Jefferson Ave.

Mailbox struck by vehicle

Police received a report at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday of a mailbox that had been struck by a vehicle at 606 W. Richway Drive.

Woman arrested for drug possession

Police arrested Jessica Ann Hutfles, 31, for fifth-degree possession at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday at 2306 E. Main St.