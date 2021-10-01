Back-to-back holes-in-one
Published 4:08 pm Friday, October 1, 2021
John Bills, left, and Ron Drake hit back-to-back holes-in one during their rounds Sept. 21 at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course. Playing in separate groups, Bills and Drake aced hole No. 14, one after the other.
