Back-to-back holes-in-one

Published 4:08 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

By Submitted

John Bills, left, and Ron Drake hit back-to-back holes-in one during their rounds Sept. 21 at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course. Playing in separate groups, Bills and Drake aced hole No. 14, one after the other. Provided

John Bills, left, and Ron Drake hit back-to-back holes-in one during their rounds Sept. 21 at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course. Playing in separate groups, Bills and Drake aced hole No. 14, one after the other.

