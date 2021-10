BALLOT COUNTING LOCATION

NOTICE OF LOCATION WHERE BALLOTS WILL BE COUNTED

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 241

(ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the election judges for Independent School District No. 241 shall count the ballots cast in the School District’s November 2, 2021 special election at the following combined polling places:

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Edgewater Bay Pavilion

1940 Edgewater Dr.

Albert Lea, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE First Lutheran Church

301 West Clark Street

Albert Lea, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE United Methodist Church

702 Highway 69 South

Albert Lea, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Grace Lutheran Church

918 Garfield Avenue

Albert Lea, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE City Center

221 East Clark Street

Albert Lea, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Assembly of God Church

1540 South Shore Dr.

Albert Lea, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Clarks Grove City Hall

101 Independence Avenue North

Clarks Grove, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Hollandale/Riceland Municipal Building

Hollandale, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Hayward Community Hall

Hayward, Minnesota

Dated: July 19, 2021 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

By: /s/ Jill Marin

School District Clerk

Independent School District No. 241

(Albert Lea Area Schools)

State of Minnesota