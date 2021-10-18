Catalytic converter taken and other reports

Police received a report at 8:16 a.m. Friday of a catalytic converter that was taken off a vehicle at 1427 Frank Hall Drive on Oct. 11.

Fence damaged

A fence was reported damaged at 12:57 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Broadway.

Shed broken into

Police received a report at 9:51 p.m. Friday of a shed that was broken into at 935 Madison Ave. Two dirt bikes were stolen.

1 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Laura Martinez, 19, for underage consumption at 4:24 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sorensen Road and Hammer Road.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 56, on a local warrant at 9:19 a.m. Saturday at 621 E. 11th St.

Police arrested Samantha Marie Haukoos, 31, for giving a false name and a Blue Earth County warrant at 1:14 p.m. Saturday at 1004 Dunham St.

Police arrested Manuel Frank Valenzuela, 34, on a parole warrant out of California after a traffic stop at 4:14 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sibley Avenue and Marshall Street.

Hammock stolen

A hammock was reported stolen at 11:51 a.m. Saturday at 608 Lincoln Ave. The theft reportedly happened sometime overnight.

Hole reported in window

A hole was reported at 12:03 p.m. Saturday in the front window at 1606 Keystone Drive. Two holes were also reported in the siding.

Juvenile arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested a juvenile for domestic assault at 11:43 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Ramsey Street.

1 arrested

Police arrested Jesus Lara Rangel, 20, at 5:29 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Gene Avenue and Ethel Avenue.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run was reported at 10:55 a.m. Sunday at 2125 W. Paradise Road.

Van tampered with