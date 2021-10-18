Catalytic converter taken and other reports
Published 8:48 am Monday, October 18, 2021
Police received a report at 8:16 a.m. Friday of a catalytic converter that was taken off a vehicle at 1427 Frank Hall Drive on Oct. 11.
Fence damaged
A fence was reported damaged at 12:57 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Broadway.
Shed broken into
Police received a report at 9:51 p.m. Friday of a shed that was broken into at 935 Madison Ave. Two dirt bikes were stolen.
1 cited for underage drinking
Police cited Laura Martinez, 19, for underage consumption at 4:24 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sorensen Road and Hammer Road.
3 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 56, on a local warrant at 9:19 a.m. Saturday at 621 E. 11th St.
Police arrested Samantha Marie Haukoos, 31, for giving a false name and a Blue Earth County warrant at 1:14 p.m. Saturday at 1004 Dunham St.
Police arrested Manuel Frank Valenzuela, 34, on a parole warrant out of California after a traffic stop at 4:14 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sibley Avenue and Marshall Street.
Hammock stolen
A hammock was reported stolen at 11:51 a.m. Saturday at 608 Lincoln Ave. The theft reportedly happened sometime overnight.
Hole reported in window
A hole was reported at 12:03 p.m. Saturday in the front window at 1606 Keystone Drive. Two holes were also reported in the siding.
Juvenile arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested a juvenile for domestic assault at 11:43 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Ramsey Street.
1 arrested
Police arrested Jesus Lara Rangel, 20, at 5:29 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Gene Avenue and Ethel Avenue.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run was reported at 10:55 a.m. Sunday at 2125 W. Paradise Road.
Van tampered with
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a company van that was tampered with at 8:59 a.m. Friday at 66381 170th St., Alden.
1 arrested on probation violation
Deputies arrested Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 62, on a probation violation at 12:43 p.m. Friday.
Gasoline stolen
Police received a report at 1:47 p.m. Friday that someone had stolen between 80 and 100 gallons of gasoline out of a tank at 10172 820th Ave., Glenville.
Man arrested for DWI, domestic assault
Deputies arrested Christopher Terrill Thomas, 37, for third-degree domestic assault and third-degree driving while intoxicated at 5:17 p.m. Sunday in Twin Lakes.